Wood Ducks end disappointing home stand with loss to Wilmington

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – Wilmington collected four home runs including a back-breaking grand slam in the ninth inning to defeat Down East 10-4 and claim the series three games to one. Richelson Pena only allowed three runs and collected eight strikeouts – one shy of a career-high he set in his last start against Potomac. Chuck Moorman also had his third straight multi-hit game and three runs batted in.

The Blue Rocks opened the scoring in the second inning, when Cody Jones turned on a two-out two-strike pitch from Pena for a home run to right. In 31 games this season, the Woodies have let their opponent score first in 19 of them (3-16 record). They added another in the third when Anderson Miller knocked a single into center to make it 2-0 Blue Rocks.

Moorman had the first hit off Wilmington starter Cristian Castillo in the second and came to the plate with the bases loaded in the third. With a 2-2 count and two outs, Moorman laced a double off the wall in right to clear the bases and give the Woodies the lead, 3-2.

Pena would settle down until the sixth inning when Wander Franco hit a home run to left. Pena was lifted after six with a no decision despite leaving with the lead, 4-3.

After a Carlos Garay double in the fifth, the Woodies wouldn’t get another runner on second until defensive indifference in the bottom of the ninth. Brady Feigl worked a 1-2-3 seventh but allowed another home run to Anderson Miller in the eighth to tie the game.

In the ninth, Ricardo Rodriguez worked in a non-save situation. He walked two batters before a one-out double by DJ Burt brought in the go-ahead run. The Woodies decided to intentionally walk Roman Collins to load the bases for a double play against Miller. Jason Richman was called to go lefty-lefty in the matchup but Miller added another RBI single to make it 6-4 Blue Rocks.

They weren’t done. Chase Vallot hit a grand slam next to really put the game out of reach at 10-4, which was the final. In all, the Blue Rocks hit nine home runs over the four-game series.

With the loss, the Woodies close the home stand with a 3-7 record and a league-worst 7-14 home record. Monday the Wood Ducks have an off day before they hit the road for Frederick on Tuesday. A three-game set begins at 7:00 p.m. that night and you can listen to every pitch live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.