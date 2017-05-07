Veteran found dead one month after fatally shooting service dog

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCT) – Fayetteville police said they’re investigating the possible suicide of an Army veteran, who is charged with shooting her service dog as she laughed.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said Sunday investigators believe that 23-year-old Marinna Rollins killed herself. Joyce declined to explain what evidence detectives found. He said police were called to her apartment early Sunday after her body was found by friends.

Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators said they tied the dog to a tree and shot it multiple times with a rifle. Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves said the two could be heard laughing on a video recording they made as the dog was killed.

Court documents show Rollins received a medical retirement from the Army in January.

