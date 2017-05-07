Man trying to sell stolen guns killed in shootout

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina detectives said an effort to sell stolen guns left one of the dealers dead after a woman came out of hiding with her gun blazing.

On Sunday, 51-year-old Marion Yarborough was found dead in the front yard of a Lincolnton home on Saturday afternoon. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies said no charges have been filed and are calling it self-defense.

Officials said two men trying to sell guns stolen from Gastonia earlier Saturday entered the house. After an argument broke out, the men drew guns on a resident and forced him to the floor. That’s when a woman came out of a back bedroom and shot at the gun dealers.

A man and a woman fled the scene in a vehicle.