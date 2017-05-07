Kinston businesses take advantage new outside alcohol ordinance

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Nice weather and baseball back in Kinston means business owners and customers are finally getting used to a new drinking ordinance.

Neil Brewer is one of many enjoying a cold beer with friends outside the Boiler Room Oyster Bar in Kinston.

“I like to be outside in general. I work outside for a living it just feels natural,” said Brewer.

He said this is the perfect time to take advantage of the ordinance passed in September.

Boiler Room general manger Andrew Sutton said they are already super slammed on baseball game days.

But now that people are able to continue their good times outside their walls it can help him and other surrounding businesses.

“It’s definitely increased foot traffic all over downtown in Kinston especially. There are tons of small shops around here and if people are outside they can see and it nice to be able to be outside with a beer,” said Sutton.

Sutton said as the weather continues to warm up, he is expecting to see more people asking to sit outside and enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

The ordinance does hold some restrictions; you’re only able to drink outside the restaurants permitted area. Many say they are just excited for what the summer holds.