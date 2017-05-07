Harman’s 30-footer on 18 wins the Wells Fargo Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Brian Harman made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Wells Fargo Championship and deny Dustin Johnson a fourth straight victory.

Harman hit a heavy chip from behind the green on the par-5 18th that barely got onto the putting surface. It appeared certain there would be at least a three-man playoff with Johnson and Pat Perez until Harman holed the putt and broke into a wild celebration.

He closed with a 4-under 68 for his second PGA Tour victory.

Johnson, in his return from a freak back injury that knocked him out of the Masters, went from making the cut on the number to a 67-67 weekend and had the lead until Harman birdied the last two holes.

Perez birdied the 18th for a 68.

