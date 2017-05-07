Harman’s 30-footer on 18 wins the Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman
Brian Harman tees off on the first hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Saturday, June 27, 2015, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Brian Harman made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Wells Fargo Championship and deny Dustin Johnson a fourth straight victory.

Harman hit a heavy chip from behind the green on the par-5 18th that barely got onto the putting surface. It appeared certain there would be at least a three-man playoff with Johnson and Pat Perez until Harman holed the putt and broke into a wild celebration.

He closed with a 4-under 68 for his second PGA Tour victory.

Johnson, in his return from a freak back injury that knocked him out of the Masters, went from making the cut on the number to a 67-67 weekend and had the lead until Harman birdied the last two holes.

Perez birdied the 18th for a 68.

