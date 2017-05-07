Goldsboro Police conducting death investigation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – One man is dead and another is found shot, according to the Goldsboro police department.

Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the area of Atlantic Avenue and N. Herman Street in reference to shots being fired around 12:10 Sunday morning.

Moments later, Officers responded to a report of a traffic accident at Wayne Memorial Drive and First Church Road.

On scene officers located a single car crash involving three occupants.

Two of the occupants, Timothy Moses and Malik Foye, were located the outside of the vehicle.

It was determined that Moses had been shot with non life threatening injuries.

Foye suffered minor abrasions from the wreck and was also treated and released from the hospital.

The two subjects were transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital by Ambulance.

The third subject, Shiheem Raiford, was found deceased inside of the vehicle. At this time, it is unclear if the third subject succumbed to injuries from the collision or if he was struck by bullets.

The investigation is on-going.

