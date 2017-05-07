First Alert Forecast: Cool evening with a few showers

SUMMARY: A very pleasant Sunday is ahead for most of us, but another disturbance passing to our north could touch off a few showers north of Highway 264 this afternoon. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a chance for a few showers north of Highway 264 this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, quiet, and cool again. Lows will be in the 40’s.

 

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Another nice day. Highs will be around 70.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: .

 

RIVER UPDATE:

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
