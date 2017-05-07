First Alert Forecast: Cool evening with a few showers

SUMMARY: A very pleasant Sunday is ahead for most of us, but another disturbance passing to our north could touch off a few showers north of Highway 264 this afternoon. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a chance for a few showers north of Highway 264 this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, quiet, and cool again. Lows will be in the 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Another nice day. Highs will be around 70.

A LOOK AHEAD: .

RIVER UPDATE:

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 54 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast