Deputies: Hit and run suspect tries to flee, crashes car in Pitt County

By Published:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) –  The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a man will face charges after crashing his care while attempting to flee from another accident.

Investigators say deputies were called to out just after 10 o’clock Saturday night, in reference to two cars racing near the Chicod Store on NC 43.

When deputies responded, a person pointed out a car they said was attempting to leave the scene of an accident. Deputies attempted to stop the car, however, the driver kept driving. The Sheriff’s Office says the car ended up crashing and catching on fire on the 8300 block of County Home Road. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Brian Kelly.

Investigators say Kelly will face multiple charges once he is released from the hospital.

