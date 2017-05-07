Bulls complete weekend sweep of ECU

TAMPA, Fla. – No. 24 USF scored five runs in the first inning and held on to complete the American Athletic Conference series sweep of East Carolina, 6-3, Sunday afternoon at the USF Baseball Stadium. With the win, the Bulls improve to 37-10 overall and 12-6 in league play while the Pirates fall to 24-24 and 4-14.

Peter Strzelecki (2-2) picked up the win allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a career-high 8.1 innings. Andrew Perez notched his seventh save of the season working two-thirds of an innings with one hit.

Jake Agnos (2-3) took the loss surrendering six runs (all earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 3.2 innings. Tyler Smith tossed 1.1 scoreless frames of relief with a walk and one strikeout before handing the ball over to West Covington, who has two scoreless frames with a pair of punch outs. Davis Kirkpatrick had a scoreless ninth with one strikeout.

Tyler Dietrich and Kevin Merrill each had three hits, while Dietrich and Coco Montes drove in a pair. USF out-hit ECU 13-4 on the afternoon.

Eric Tyler registered two of the Pirates four hits and extended his hit streak to 10 games and 34-straight reaching base with a single up the middle in the third inning. Dwayna Williams-Sutton belted his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to center field in the second inning. Travis Watkins accounted for the other ECU hit, and RBI single in the ninth inning.

USF wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard as it plated five runs on six hits in the bottom of the first for a 5-0 lead. Joe Genord’s RBI single scored Merrell for the first run and two batters later, Dietrch singled to right center scoring a pair before Montes roped a two-RBI single.

Williams-Sutton’s seventh home run of the season pulled ECU within three, 5-2, in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Turner Brown reached on a strikeout and fielding error by Dietrich before coming home on Williams-Sutton’s blast to center field.

Luke Borders drove in his first run of the weekend with a single in the fourth extending the Bulls lead to four, 6-2. Montes reached on a walk and took second Merrell’s bunt single. Borders stepped up two batter’s latter and drove an Agnos ball to right center easily plating Montes.

ECU scored a run in the ninth inning on Watkins RBI single that plated Eric Tyler from second pulling the Pirates within three, 6-3.

ECU returns to action on Wednesday, May 10 when it plays host to Duke at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (ET).

 

