Woman charged with stabbing husband to death

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is arrested and charged with stabbing her husband to death on Saturday morning.

According to the New Bern Police Department, it happened in the 1100 block of Church Street at 4:22 a.m..

New Bern police say 28-year-old Whittney Aleeze Tankson stabbed her husband, 40-year-old Kenneth Antoine Tankson during a domestic altercation.

The victim was taken to Carolina East Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

She has been charged with an open count of murder.

Tankson is at the Craven County Jail and being held without bond. Her first appearance in court is scheduled for Monday, May 8.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Woman charged with stabbing husband to death

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s