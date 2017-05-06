Reed shoots 5-under 67 to take lead at Eagle Point

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Patrick Reed birdied his final two holes for a 5-under 67 to surge into the lead Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship, but not by much.

With one round remaining at Eagle Point, the tournament remains wide open, even for Dustin Johnson.

Reed stuffed a short iron into 4 feet on No. 17 and reached the 580-yard 18th hole in two for a two-putt birdie, giving him a one-shot lead over Alex Noren of Sweden.

Noren missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have tied Reed at 8-under 208.

Seventeen players were within four shots of the lead. That includes Phil Mickelson (69) and Johnson, who had a 67 despite missing a half-dozen chances from inside 15 feet on pure greens.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)