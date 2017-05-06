Pitt County students learn how to be safe on the roads

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 150 parents and students attended the 2017 Pitt County teen safe drivers’ summit Saturday.

Teenagers came together, to learn more about how to be safe on the road.

Law enforcement, and Fire and EMS agencies, gave students hands-on learning demonstrations.

They discussed the risk factors of driving; including drowsy driving, impaired driving, and distracted driving

“Unfortunately, North Carolina ranks 5th in the nation for traffic fatalities, and here in Pitt county is 12th in the state for young driver fatalities,” said Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention program Coordinator Jennifer Wobbleton.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teens.

The Pitt County Teen Safe Drivers peer-to-peer safe driving program, in all Pitt County schools, is working to lower the number of fatal accidents.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s