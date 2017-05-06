Pitt County students learn how to be safe on the roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 150 parents and students attended the 2017 Pitt County teen safe drivers’ summit Saturday.

Teenagers came together, to learn more about how to be safe on the road.

Law enforcement, and Fire and EMS agencies, gave students hands-on learning demonstrations.

They discussed the risk factors of driving; including drowsy driving, impaired driving, and distracted driving

“Unfortunately, North Carolina ranks 5th in the nation for traffic fatalities, and here in Pitt county is 12th in the state for young driver fatalities,” said Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention program Coordinator Jennifer Wobbleton.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teens.

The Pitt County Teen Safe Drivers peer-to-peer safe driving program, in all Pitt County schools, is working to lower the number of fatal accidents.