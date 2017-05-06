Pitt County DA conducting another investigation into Dontae Sharpe case

PITT COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of conducting another investigation into the case that led to the murder conviction of Dontae Sharpe.

District Attorney Kimberly Robb told WNCT that “Our re-investigating is almost completed. We have been in contact with Governor Cooper’s office to discuss the findings.”

Robb added that the DA’s office is currently waiting for Governor Cooper to select a date for that meeting.

This comes after nearly 30 men and women took thousands of signatures to the DA’s office, petitioning justice for Sharpe.

Dontae Sharpe remains behind bars decades after he was arrested for a crime in Greenville that he said he did not commit. WNCT has been following Dontae Sharpe’s story since 1994 when he was accused of murder. The North Carolina NAACP is asking Governor Roy Cooper to step in to free a man they say has already served a sentence he doesn’t deserve.

“The thing that stands out to me most is Dontae has not been willing to accept any type of plea bargain,” says Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson. “He had declared his innocence. He has stood on it.”

The North Carolina NAACP, The Duke Law Innocence Project, and Sharpe’s family have been working since his arrest to prove his innocence. They say enough is enough.