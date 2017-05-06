New Greenville businesses get chance to shine during graduation weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For some new Uptown Greenville businesses, ECU graduation weekend is the first big exposure to out of town guest.

Since opening in January, Uptown Brewing Company has had a lot of success with the local crowd. But with graduation comes thousands of people visiting from out of town, and state.

Donald Dunn with Uptown Brewing said it could have major implications on what they could do in the future.

“The biggest thing we’ll get is they’ll come in, they’ll love the beer, and when they go home, they’ll request it at their restaurants and that will help with out distribution,” he said.

Currently, Uptown Brewing offers people the opportunity to grab their favorite beer in a large can in store.