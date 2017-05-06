Local NAACP recognizes African American youth during ceremony

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Young African American men were recognized Saturday during Kinston’s Black Boys Rock ceremony.

The young men, aging from middle school to high school, were recognized for their impact on the community, school, and in their home.

Chairwoman for the committee Lindia Hughes said it’s important to remind these young men that they are important.

“We know that it’s a challenge with our African American young men in society so we want to have an opportunity to recognize if they are doing great things in our community we want to recognize them and encourage them,” said Hughes.

Many young boys were recognized for straight A’s in school , while also balancing extra-curricular activities, and helping out in their community.