Law enforcement united makes stop at Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local law enforcement are coming together for the Law Enforcement United Ride for Hope going on nationally.

Greenville police rides in conjunction with Raleigh police.

They arrived at the Greenville Police Department this afternoon.

During their brief stop on the way to Washington D. C. officers read off names of fallen officers, and offered a moment of silence.

Although the ride can be tough through unpredictable weather, they said it’s all for a good cause.

“These people have given the ultimate sacrifice and they’ve left behind family members and children and wives and friends and it is a great way to honor them, it’s a great way to honor them and let them know they are not forgotten,” said Greenville Police rider Rudolph Oxendin.

The stop at the Greenville Police Department marks 86 miles, into what is going to be a 108 mile day for the riders.

