Kinston BBQ festival comes to a close with BBQ competition

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The largest BBQ festival in North Carolina finished its final day on Saturday.

Hundreds of vendors and festival goers were in Kinston celebrating and eating true North Carolina barbeque.

The day kicked off with a BBQ competition with over 80 participating chefs.

People from all over the east came to dive into the best of the best barbeque around.

Competitors like Todd Wilson said although it’s fun to enter every year, they always get nervous when the judges come around to their table.

“It ain’t easy. I’ve been up all night. It’s a whole lot more stress than it is sitting in the backyard doing it ya know? You’ve got all these people out here. Just trying to do a good job,” said Wilson.

Todd said even if he doesn’t win, it’s a great way to come together as a community.