First Alert Forecast: Much cooler with a few showers today

SUMMARY: An upper level low pivots through the area late today, bringing windy conditions and the chance for a few showers.  Details:

TODAY: Windy with clouds, sun, and a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and a shower in the morning, then skies become mostly sunny by mid-day. Highs will again be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine and cool weather continue for Monday. A warm front will try to lift north through the area Tuesday, but may stall over the area Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible, depending on where the front sets up.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
58° F
precip:
50%
1am
Sun
56° F
precip:
70%
2am
Sun
55° F
precip:
50%
3am
Sun
53° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
51° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
