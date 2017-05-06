First Alert Forecast: Much cooler with a few showers today

SUMMARY: An upper level low pivots through the area late today, bringing windy conditions and the chance for a few showers. Details:

TODAY: Windy with clouds, sun, and a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and a shower in the morning, then skies become mostly sunny by mid-day. Highs will again be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine and cool weather continue for Monday. A warm front will try to lift north through the area Tuesday, but may stall over the area Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible, depending on where the front sets up.

RIVER UPDATE:

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 30% 63 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 50% 56 ° F precip: 70% 55 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast