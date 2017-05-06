Deputies: 2 taken to the hospital after motorcycles crash in Tyrrell County

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving two motorcycles in Tyrrell County.

It happened at 1:14p.m. on U.S. 64 just east of Columbia.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were injured in the crash. One of the victims was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, while the other was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

No word yet on the extent of the victims injuries or their identities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

