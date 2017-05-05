Weekend-long animal adoption event kicks off in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–In Jacksonville, today began the first of a three long animal adoption extravaganza.

Onslow county Animal Services is holding the event every day of the weekend.

Today, many residents came out to adopt dogs and cats. The cost to adopt is $100 for dogs and $80 for cats. That includes all vaccinations, spay/neuter and the microchip.

The event is held every spring to drive up community awareness for the hundreds of animals put in the shelter.

“It’s great to get out in the community,” Lacie Whitted, animal care specialist, said. “People are coming here shopping for their dogs and cats anyway so they see our wonderful adoptable animals and it puts us in the public eye.”

Cats are located inside while you can find dogs up for adoption outside.

The event is at 1355 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville until Sunday.