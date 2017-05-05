Vigil, rally held in Greenville to free Dontae Sharpe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Family and supporters of Dontae Sharpe held a vigil at the Pitt County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Sharpe has served 23 years of a life sentence for the February 11, 1994, murder of George Radcliff.

Sharpe was 19 years old at the time.

Supporters of Sharpe say it’s time for justice and for local agencies to work with them to free Sharpe.

Local NAACP president Calvin Henderson says Dontae Sharpe sets an example for others they say are wrongly convicted.

“Too many young men, African-American and others, still are behind bars who have been unjustly sentenced unfairly treated and have not been allowed to have a due process,” Henderson said.

The group delivered thousands of petitions to District Attorney Kimberly Rob’s office that have been signed requesting her to do justice for Sharpe.