80 hours of non-stop worship continues in Greenville

Ignite Greenville gathering will feature 24/7 music, guest speakers, and free meals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people weathered the rain and wind at the Jesus Tent outside the Third Street Community Center Friday.80-hours of non-stop worship is underway at The Jesus Tent.

The 80-hour Outdoor Regional Worship was not interrupted by weather and the live music and prayer continued.

The event launched Thursday at noon on the National Day of Prayer. It runs 24/7 through Sunday, May 7th at 9 p.m.

It’s part of Ignite Greenville, an 80-hour, outdoor regional worship gathering with non-stop live music & prayer, free meals, and neighborhood outreach. Wilmington-based Ignite Ministries is partnering with local Christian organizations such as Burn 24-7 Greenville and Third Street Community Center to host the gathering.

Organizer Matthew Lilley said people are camping outside in tents and rain didn’t stop them from being outside and celebrating Jesus.

“We’re here because we love Jesus, and we believe that he is awesome and he is worthy of our worship and he’s worthy of our song,” said Lilley. “He’s the one who’s going to give hope to Greenville.”

All the activities are taking place under The Jesus Tent in the front lawn of the Third Street Education Center in Greenville. The entire event including food is free and open to the public. It will also include live music from local and regional church musicians throughout the weekend. Each night will feature guest speakers. including ECU graduate Jonathan Tremaine Thomas, a pastor and activist for racial reconciliation. Other speakers include Niko Peele and Benjamin Atkinson from the Raleigh area.

“I want to encourage you to come out and worship Jesus with us,” said Michael Thornton, founder of the Jesus Tent and Ignite Ministries. “Our desire is to see Jesus lifted up higher then he has ever been in Greenville, feed everyone that comes for free, and take Jesus’ love door-to-door daily to the streets right next to the tent.”

The Jesus Tent has hosted events in Los Angeles, Boston, and in cities throughout North Carolina.

For more information visit thejesustent.org.

