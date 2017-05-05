Severe weather threat could impact ECU Commencement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday’s weather forecast brings uncertainty surrounding East Carolina University’s Spring Commencement Ceremony.

A Tornado Watch is issued for Pitt County until 9am Friday, which is the same as commencement, is scheduled to begin outdoors at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Commencement will happen rain or shine, however in the event of lightning or severe weather; events could be cancelled.

ECU released the following statement: “Only the immediate threat of severe weather or lightning in the area would cause the outdoor commencement ceremony to be discontinued or cancelled. If this occurs, students would receive recognition at their individual college and departmental ceremonies.”

The statement goes on to encourage the families and guests of ECU graduates to be prepared for wet weather.

Graduating students will be given a poncho and guests are permitted to bring umbrellas.

ECU recommends those traveling into Greenville for commencement should stay up to date online and through the ECU Alert System.

Over 5,000 Pirates are expected to graduate this weekend.