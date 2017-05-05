Several storm warnings issued across eastern Carolina Friday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Heavy storms are moving through eastern Carolina this Friday morning.

Several tornado warnings were issued just before 6 a.m. for counties including Onslow, Jones, Craven, and Pitt County. The Nationa Weather Service reported online that a caller reported a funnel cloud 2 to 3 miles away from New River Air Station. There have been no confirmed ground reports in any of the warned counties at this time.

A WNCT viewer reported heavy rains and wind in Nine Mile area of Onslow County.

Another viewer said it’s flooded all the way out in Cold Creek in Fort Barnwell. They said the water is constantly rising.

