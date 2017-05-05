Several storm warnings issued across eastern Carolina Friday morning

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Heavy storms are moving through eastern Carolina this Friday morning.

Several tornado warnings were issued just before 6 a.m. for counties including Onslow, Jones, Craven, and Pitt County. The Nationa Weather Service reported online that a caller reported a funnel cloud 2 to 3 miles away from New River Air Station. There have been no confirmed ground reports in any of the warned counties at this time.

A WNCT viewer reported heavy rains and wind in Nine Mile area of Onslow County.

Another viewer said it’s flooded all the way out in Cold Creek in Fort Barnwell. They said the water is constantly rising.

Stay with 9 On Your Side for more details as they become available.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s