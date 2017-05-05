Rain delays Wells Fargo; Winds increase scores in second round

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Billy Hurley III and Seamus Power of Ireland were atop the leaderboard after a day of wind, rain and a second round at the Wells Fargo Championship that didn’t finish.

A violent storm overnight and into Friday morning dumped nearly 2 inches of rain on Eagle Point Golf Club and forced a three-hour delay. Hurley had a 3-under 69, while Power shot 71 and joined him at 5-under 139.

Jon Rahm of Spain was among those one shot back.

Greenville’s Will MacKenzie shot an ever round of 72 and is at +3. East Carolina’s Harold Varner shot a second straight 74 and stands at +4/

Dustin Johnson, in his first tournament since his slip down the stairs that knocked him out of the Masters, was 2 over for the round, five shots behind. He was through 13 holes.

Phil Mickelson made double bogey on his last hole for a 72 and was at 143.