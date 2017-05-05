Pitt County law enforcement hold memorial service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every year leading up to National Police Week, Pitt County’s’ law enforcement officers hold their own memorial service.

On Friday, dozens of officers, deputies, and community members gathered at the Pitt county courthouse.

They met to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Families of those fallen officers were in attendance.

Various speakers took the podium to reflect, pray, and share memories.

“It’s a day that we honor those men and women that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the citizens and the communities that they live in,” said Farmville police Chief Donnie Greene,

Greene said he loves his job, but it’s important for people to know he puts his life on the line every day, to protect the community

Members from a number of Pitt County law enforcement agencies were in attendance.