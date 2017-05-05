New Bern to unveil new bear statue for fallen officers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of New Bern is unveiling its newest bear sculpture as part of a law enforcement memorial service Tuesday, May 9.

The ceremony will honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty:

Carl Mayo New Bern Police Department EOW 5/29/1960

Toby Taylor Craven County Sheriff’s Office EOW 11/16/1963

Jeffrey Matheny Craven County Sheriff’s Office EOW 10/21/2000

Donald Miller New Bern Police Department EOW 12/25/2001

Alexander Thalmann New Bern Police Department EOW 3/31/2014

Officer T Bear, with its accompanying citizen’s car, is meant to represent a typical traffic enforcement scene — an officer directing a car to pause and let pedestrians cross the street.

The names of officers Carl Mayo, Donald Miller and Alexander Thalmann have been added to the bear’s uniform.

After the memorial service, the new multipurpose athletic field at Lawson Creek Park will be officially dedicated as Thalmann Field.

The scoreboard bearing New Bern Police Department Officer Alexander Thalmann’s name will be unveiled as part of the special ceremony and a memorial plaque will be presented in his honor.

The scoreboard was made possible by donations from police department staff, the community, and the Thalmann family.

City officials will recognize other recent upgrades and amenities added to the park.

Prior to the memorial service, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a law enforcement motorcade will accompany the Miller family to Donald Miller Park, 100 Avenue A, to present a memorial plaque in honor of Detective Miller. Officer Carl Mayo will be honored during the ceremony at the police department.

The public is welcome to attend all three events.