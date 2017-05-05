N Carolina Supreme Court reinstates sex-abuse convictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has reinstated the sex-abuse convictions of a Dare County man by overturning a lower court decision critical of how expert testimony the defendant offered was excluded from his trial.

The state Supreme Court on Friday reversed a 2015 decision of the Court of Appeals that had ordered a new trial for Robert T. Walston Sr. He’s been serving life in prison since 2012 for several crimes against two sisters when they were children in the 1980s.

The Court of Appeals had ruled the trial judge improperly prevented jurors from hearing a medical doctor about the suggestibility of memories in determining the sisters’ credibility.

Associate Justice Cheri Beasley wrote Friday the record demonstrates there’s evidence the trial judge acted appropriately in determining whether the testimony was admissible.