Law Enforcement United: Greenville team heads to D.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eight Greenville police officer and three New Bern police officers are headed to the nation’s capital to honor fallen heroes and help their family members have the support programs they need.

As part of the Law Enforcement United Ride for Hope, Greenville Police Department officers on the team make the trek to Washington D.C. by bicycle each May.

It’s all to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement colleagues who have died in the line of duty, as well as the sacrifices of their family members. They also ride to raise awareness of and provide monetary support to Concerns of Police Survivors and Officer Down Memorial Page. Proceeds from C.O.P.S. support the kids camp for children of fallen officers.

This is the third year officers from GPD have ridden. Three officers from NBPD will also ride in honor of Officer Alexander Thalmann, killed in the line of duty in 2014.

The 11 riders and 4 support team members from Team Greenville have raised more than $20,000 for the cause.

They’re slated to arrive in Washington D.C. on May 12th.

Follow their progress here.