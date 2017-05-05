Law Enforcement United: Greenville team heads to D.C.

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eight Greenville police officer and three New Bern police officers are headed to the nation’s capital to honor fallen heroes and help their family members have the support programs they need.

As part of the Law Enforcement United Ride for Hope, Greenville Police Department officers on the team make the trek to Washington D.C. by bicycle each May.

It’s all to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement colleagues who have died in the line of duty, as well as the sacrifices of their family members. They also ride to raise awareness of and provide monetary support to Concerns of Police Survivors and Officer Down Memorial Page. Proceeds from C.O.P.S. support the kids camp for children of fallen officers.

This is the third year officers from GPD have ridden. Three officers from NBPD will also ride in honor of Officer Alexander Thalmann, killed in the line of duty in 2014.

The 11 riders and 4 support team members from Team Greenville have raised more than $20,000 for the cause.

They’re slated to arrive in Washington D.C. on May 12th.

Follow their progress here.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s