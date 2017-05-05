Jacksonville Jamboree kicks off on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–The fun of the Jacksonville jamboree starts tonight and continues tomorrow.

Free admission and parking are a plus for the spring festival.

You’ll see dozens of vendors, concerts, and rides, plus basketball and softball tournaments.

There’s fun for the whole family and the best part is that many activities are free.

“We’ll have pony rides, we’ll have petting zoos, we’ll have rock climbing, and we have amusements,” Susan Baptist, parks and recreation director, said. “All of that is free for the families. And we feel that’s important for families on a wide range of demographics we have here in the community.”

Saturday’s entertainment kicks off the with 2nd Marine Corps Division band. The fun begins at 10 a.m. and will go till 6 p.m.