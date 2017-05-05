Greenville businesses reap benefits of graduation crowd

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many uptown businesses rely heavily on students.

While grads and their parents may not be the biggest fan of the crowds, business owners certainly welcome the influx of people this weekend.

“We’re always sort of busy here, but we kind of take it to a whole other level,” said Bret Oliverio, Sup Dogs owner.

“We filled up as soon as we opened,” said Matthew Scully, the Scullery owner. “We had about an hour wait earlier, people all the way down the block.”

Several restaurants had long wait times or are completely booked.

“Well I tried to get breakfast earlier, and everywhere I went, the line was out the door,” said ECU graduate Johnte Davis.

But that’s not stopping students from getting one last Sup Swirl or hot dog.

For businesses, it’s a great way to end a busy semester.

“For us, it’s a little tough on staff because we’re working around the clock, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. in the morning,” Oliverio said. “But it’s just a whole different energy around the restaurant, and it’s just awesome to do.”

Many Uptown business owners hope the class of 2017 will continue to come back as recent graduates.

“Uptown Greenville has all my memories, from freshman year all the way to senior year,” said ECU graduate Ryan Rose. “It has a special place in my heart this place.”

Several families from out of town are expected to still be here during the weekend so you can expect long lines and a crowded Uptown over the next few days.

