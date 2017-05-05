First Alert Weather Day: Much of ENC under a tornado watch this morning

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect as a strong low pressure system brings heavy rain and possibly severe thunderstorms this morning.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms are strong to severe with heavy rain and pretty gusty winds. There is a slightly elevated chance of a tornado as much of eastern North Carolina is under a TORNADO WATCH until 9am. Temperatures are warm, in the 60s and 70s with breezy southerly winds. It is quite humid as well.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will gradually dry through the afternoon with partial sunshine at times. Spotty showers may remain but breezy southerly winds at 15 to 25 mph will persist.

TONIGHT:  Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph but cooler.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly to mostly sunny over the weekend, Saturday may have a spot shower, breezy and cool.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

