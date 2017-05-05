First Alert Weather Day: Much of ENC under a tornado watch this morning

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect as a strong low pressure system brings heavy rain and possibly severe thunderstorms this morning. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms are strong to severe with heavy rain and pretty gusty winds. There is a slightly elevated chance of a tornado as much of eastern North Carolina is under a TORNADO WATCH until 9am. Temperatures are warm, in the 60s and 70s with breezy southerly winds. It is quite humid as well.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will gradually dry through the afternoon with partial sunshine at times. Spotty showers may remain but breezy southerly winds at 15 to 25 mph will persist.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph but cooler.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly to mostly sunny over the weekend, Saturday may have a spot shower, breezy and cool.

RIVER UPDATE:

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 69 ° F precip: 70% 69 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 90% 72 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 40% 56 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast