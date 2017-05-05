3-day pet ‘Adoption Extravaganza’ underway in Onslow Co.

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A three-day pet Adoption Extravaganza is underway in Onslow County.

Onslow County Animal Services (OCAS) is hosting the event from Friday, May 5th – Sunday, May 7th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day at the PetSmart location at 1335 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Adoption fees for dogs are $100; fees for cats are $80. Adoption fees include core vaccinations, spay/neuter, and microchip. Dogs will be under the large white tent in the parking lot, cats will be inside the PetSmart store.

The Adoption Extravaganza will also have food trucks, a kid’s corner, a raffle drawing, and entertainment provided by Thunder Country 96.3.

The last three-day adoption event saw more than 90 animals adopted out!

 

