(24) USF rallies past East Carolina, 8-6 to open series

TAMPA (WNCT) –  USF broke a 5-5 tie with a three-run 7th inning and took the first game of this series with the Pirates, 8-6.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday night at 6:30.

Evan Kruczynski gave up 5 runs in 6 innings of work. He gave up 8 hits and struck out five and did not get a decision. West Covington took the loss. He gave up 2 runs on 2 hits in just 1/3 of an inning.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5.

East Carolina sent the lead run to the plate in the ninth, but pinch hitter Kirk Morgan grounded out for the final out of the game.

