GREENVILLE – Eastern Carolina 4A-3A regular season champion JH Rose had little to play for on senior night. New Bern took advantage for an 8-3 win to wrap up the regular season.

At Conley, South Central came to town and swept the Vikings. The Falcons took the baseball game 8-2.

The softball game went 9 innings. South Central exploded for seven runs in the top of the 9th to win the game 9-2. The Falcons clinch the conference title with the victory.