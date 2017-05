RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says four people died from the flu last week.

According to the weekly report, the latest deaths come after two people died in the previous week. There were no pediatric deaths among the six reported.

For the 2016-17, the death toll now stands at 193 with three weeks left in the current season, compared to 59 in all of the previous season.