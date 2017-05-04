Kinston residents look ahead to BBQ fest after flooding

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Robert Rigsby is making art of a bad situation in Kinston.

“Well I’m looking for a sight,” said Rigsby. “And this was just gonna be unique to this year.”

The painter is capturing the Neuse floodwaters on canvas.

“I like reflections in the water,” said Rigsby. “And we certainly got reflections in the water where you don’t usually have reflections in the water.”

As he sits with his easel near the flood waters, he plans out his next artistic step.

“The water,” said Rigsby, pointing to scene in front of him. “I’m gonna have the water level up to the sign.”

Something most see as a road block, he sees as opportunity for art.

“Just the water, in places you generally don’t see water,” he said.

His painting is being auctioned off this weekend at the BBQ on the Neuse festival, an event that wasn’t canceled despite the rising water.

Kinston resident Sheila Reece says the festival may be a silver lining after two major floods in six months.

“Maybe they can just come out and enjoy it a little bit when they’re sad,” Reece said.

Kinston residents hope it will be more than six months before anyone has the chance to paint flood waters again.

The festival officially kicks off Saturday with some North Carolina barbecue.

