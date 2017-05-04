First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible late Thursday and early Friday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues this morning. A strong low pressure system will bring potential for severe weather tonight through midday Friday. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 50’s and 60s along the coast. Winds are out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a few spotty to widely scattered showers or pop up storm. Most rain and storms should hold off until overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with pretty breezy winds out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT – FRIDAY PM: Strong storms likely overnight tonight and through tomorrow morning. The biggest threat is the drenching downpours on already saturated ground. One to two more inches is likely with some locally heavier amounts. As storms blow through, they could pack a punch with some pretty gusty winds and maybe even a damaging wind gust. There is the chance of a quick spin-up tornado as well with extra rotation in the atmosphere. It’ll be another warm and breezy night with temperatures in the 60s.

RIVER UPDATE:

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
50%
12am
Fri
68° F
precip:
40%
1am
Fri
68° F
precip:
50%
2am
Fri
68° F
precip:
60%
3am
Fri
68° F
precip:
60%
4am
Fri
68° F
precip:
70%
5am
Fri
68° F
precip:
80%
6am
Fri
67° F
precip:
100%
7am
Fri
67° F
precip:
100%
8am
Fri
68° F
precip:
100%
9am
Fri
69° F
precip:
100%
10am
Fri
70° F
precip:
100%
11am
Fri
69° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
59° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.