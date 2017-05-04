First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible late Thursday and early Friday

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues this morning. A strong low pressure system will bring potential for severe weather tonight through midday Friday. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 50’s and 60s along the coast. Winds are out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a few spotty to widely scattered showers or pop up storm. Most rain and storms should hold off until overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with pretty breezy winds out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT – FRIDAY PM: Strong storms likely overnight tonight and through tomorrow morning. The biggest threat is the drenching downpours on already saturated ground. One to two more inches is likely with some locally heavier amounts. As storms blow through, they could pack a punch with some pretty gusty winds and maybe even a damaging wind gust. There is the chance of a quick spin-up tornado as well with extra rotation in the atmosphere. It’ll be another warm and breezy night with temperatures in the 60s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 50% 68 ° F precip: 40% 68 ° F precip: 50% 68 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 70% 68 ° F precip: 80% 67 ° F precip: 100% 67 ° F precip: 100% 68 ° F precip: 100% 69 ° F precip: 100% 70 ° F precip: 100% 69 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast