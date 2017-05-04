ECU to celebrate graduation of 5,542 students on Friday

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University will hold its spring commencement ceremony on Friday.

It’s taking place at 9 a.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The keynote speaker to the 5,542 graduates will be UNC system President Margaret Spellings.

“This is an exciting time in the lives of our students, their families and our university. Our graduates are prepared to capture the horizon. Their potential is unlimited to impact the world for good,” said ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton. “We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments and to the commencement of their post-ECU expeditions as Pirate graduates. I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish.”

ECU will confer degrees to 3,980 bachelor degree candidates and 1,295 graduate degree candidates.

Many of ECU’s colleges, schools and departments will hold You can find information on unit recognition ceremonies for many of ECU’s colleges, schools, and departments during commencement weekend by clicking here.

