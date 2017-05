GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Communities across the east observed the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

In Greenville, the observance took place at noon at the Third Street Education Center on Third Street.

About a hundred people turned out for the ceremony.

In Kinston, the observance also took place at noon in Historic Grainger Baseball Stadium.

For more from today’s ceremony, tune into 9 On Your Side beginning at 5 and 6.