GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a probation officer was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, leading to a car chase that ended on E. 10th Street.

Deputies said the vehicle was located after colliding with the probation officer, and the driver was apprehended on 10th Street after a chase.

There is no word on the condition of the probation officer.

This story will be updated.