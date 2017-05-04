Baseball and Kinston: the city’s longtime relationship with America’s favorite pastime

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, NC (WNCT)- 9 On Your Side has covered the return of baseball from the very beginning. Now, about a month after the first game we take a look at the impact the team has on Kinston and the entire region. It’s the story of Kinston’s longtime relationship with baseball, on the field and in your wallets.

This season isn’t the first time people have played professional baseball at Grainger Stadium. For 25 years the Kinston Indians called Grainger Stadium place home. To fully understand the impact that the Wood Ducks will have, you have to go back a little bit. You have to understand the impact the Indians had. You also have to understand what baseball means to Kinston.

“Baseball is the one that makes things happen in Kinston right now,” longtime baseball fan Donald Speight said.

Another longtime fan, Doug Craig said,  “Greenville has ECU, Jacksonville has the military base, and Kinston’s got baseball.”

Kinston and baseball go hand in hand.

“Just like basketball, professional basketball players come from Kinston, baseball is the same way,” Speight said.

Kinston loves baseball game and Grainger Stadium.

“It’s enjoyment,” Speight said. “It really boosts the spirit, it gives them something to do, it gives them something to do, and when baseball was gone, Kinston was dead.”

Enjoyment and entertainment at a time when Kinston needs it most.

“We lost a lot of the manufacturing plants, we lost other things, but we kept professional baseball,” Craig said.

Speight said, “All the industrials gone, everything else, Dupont all the other factories stuff gone, baseball is the only thing Kinston really has.”

That was the story years ago when the Indians were in town. Baseball meant pride, it meant fun, and it also meant money. So fast forward to today, the Wood Ducks era and you’ll find a management team that knows exactly how much impact they have on this community.

“Our operating budget per year is over a million dollars so if we can spend that money within the market, we know what kind of economic impact that will have,” Wood Ducks General Manager Wade Howell said.

That’s why the team contracts locally as much as possible.

“We do, the majority of the games,” Olivia’s owner Joe Colomaio said. “I think it’s an economic shot in the arm to this area, and it’s really great having the Wood Ducks here.”

A local vendor serves all the team meals an idea the GM calls a no brainer.

“It’s kind of putting our money where our mouth is as well. You know that we’re trying to spend locally and support as many local businesses as we can,” Howell said.

So while it’s hard to tell exactly how much impact the wood ducks will have, it’s clear they’re in the ballpark somewhere. Locals are confident this team will deliver in more ways than one.

Craig said, “I think it’s the fact that we lost it, and now we’ve got it back, and we’re going to cherish it and take care of it.”

The Wood Ducks consider themselves a piece of the puzzle, the GM tells 9 On Your Side, in no form or fashion are they the only organization that is going to help Kinston’s development.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s