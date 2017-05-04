ALDI opens 2nd Greenville store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Aldi, a well-known grocer, has opened a second location in Greenville.

It’s located at 4515 East 10th Street and will bring the same high-quality, affordable groceries ALDI is known for to even more customers.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 8:25 a.m. and after 100 customers received a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers were also able to tour the store, sample ALDI exclusive brand products, and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

“We value our customers in Greenville, and we’re excited to open our new Greenville store to continue offering high-quality groceries at prices they love,” said Chris Daniels, division vice president for ALDI. “We listen carefully to our customers to make sure we’re providing the groceries they need the most. That’s why we carry a variety of fresh produce, USDA Choice meats, organic items and gluten-free choices, all at affordable prices that our competitors can’t match, in a shopping environment that’s easy and quick to navigate.”

The Greenville store has a new look and offers a modern and convenient shopping experience; expanded sections for favorite products, a robust fresh produce selection, brighter colors, high ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting. The store also features a simple-to-navigate layout, easy-to-spot signage, and prominent product prices.

The new Greenville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.