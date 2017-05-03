WWI exhibit to open in Bath

WNCT Staff Published:

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – A World War I exhibit opens Wednesday in Bath.

The exhibit will feature ten informational panels and related artifacts.

It’s free and open until June 9th.

On May 20th, there will be a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony.

