WWI exhibit to open in Bath

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – A World War I exhibit opens Wednesday in Bath.
The exhibit will feature ten informational panels and related artifacts.
It’s free and open until June 9th.
On May 20th, there will be a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony.
