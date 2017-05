GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is coming back to Five Points Plaza for the next eighteen weeks.

The annual open-air night market is held each Wednesday evening from 5 to 8.

It’ll run from today through August 30 and is located at the corner of 5th and Evans streets in uptown Greenville.

The Umbrella Market attracts more than 60 fresh produce, artisan, art, and local craft beer vendors.