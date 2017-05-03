UNC basketball title team gets feted by Cooper, legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The men’s basketball team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is coming to Raleigh to get lauded by the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper for its national championship last month.

The House and Senate scheduled a joint session Wednesday morning to honor players, coach Roy Williams and staff for the Tar Heels’ 71-65 victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA title game. The team was expected to visit Cooper — a UNC alumnus — at the Executive Mansion before the session.

It’s not uncommon for North Carolina’s winning sports teams to be honored with state government celebrations. The Duke men’s basketball team, Appalachian State football squad and the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes visited after championships over the past decade.