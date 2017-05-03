Trial continues for Jacksonville man charged with hit-run

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the third day in the trial of a man accused of running over a woman in 2015.

Joseph Brian Shelton, 54, is charged with hitting 53-year-old Ronda Sue Anderson with his car on July 22, 2015, after allegedly swerving to avoid hitting the car in front of him.

The district attorney went over photos of the scene with the jury on Wednesday, which detail the debris scattered across the yard and damage to the truck from the incident.

During testimony, the district attorney interviewed members of the N.C. Highway Patrol, who said Shelton’s truck didn’t have proper brakes and he was driving on a suspended license.

They say alcohol wasn’t a factor in the accident.

“We’re ready for justice; it’s been over two years,” Ruth Brunick, a close family friend, said. “That’s all we want. We want justice for Ronda so she can rest in peace.”

Anderson is described as a loving sister and aunt, who made her mark on life.

“She was the life of the party,” Brunick said.

“She loved her family and her cats,” Eva Norris, Ronda’s sister, said. “Ronda was very alive, and she’s left a big hole in the family.”

Shelton initially faced two charges of felony hit and run causing death; cancel, revocation, or suspended certificate or tag; expired inspection; operation a vehicle without insurance; failure to reduce speed; driving while license revoked; misdemeanor death by vehicle; failure to report an accident; and improper brakes.

These charges were brought against Shelton originally, but in October 2015 additional charges of felony death by vehicle and second-degree murder were added.

Anderson’s family says they’re hoping for a verdict in their favor.

“You know you have a truck that the brakes aren’t working so don’t use it,” Brunick said. “You have a driver’s license that’s revoked so don’t drive. Put the phone down. Pay more attention. Everybody is in too much of a hurry.”

Shelton is also scheduled to appear in court on July 25 on charges of felony identity theft; obtaining property by false pretenses; and felony conspiracy.