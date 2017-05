GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose made a valiant second half comeback to take the lead late against Jack Britt, but the Buccaneers scored a goal in the final seconds to beat the Rampants, 13-12.

The first round loss in the state playoffs ends the Rampants season.

Jack Britt led 7-3 at halftime and then added a goal before the Rampants began their comeback.

The Rose girls also fell in the first round of their playoffs, losing at Green Hope.