Power poles temporarily put up in New Bern for linemen rodeo

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – If you’re driving through New Bern, you may notice new power poles near the traffic circle on Broad Street.

Linemen in the city of New Bern said these are just temporary.

The city of New Bern is placing power poles up for the NC Association of Municipal Electric Systems Linemen Rodeo.

Linemen from all across North Carolina are coming to New Bern on May 18th for the competition. It’s purpose is to practice safety techniques while having fun.

“It’s a big safety thing,” said Mike Harber, Crew Leader for the city of New Bern. “It teaches a lot of safety, a lot of training involved in what they’re doing. And it gives linemen across the state a chance to compete against each other and meet each other.”

The linemen will compete in five different events.

The linemen rodeo is open to the public, and starts at 8:30 Thursday, May 18th, at the end of Broad Street.

Harber said the power poles will come down immediately after the event.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s