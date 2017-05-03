Power poles temporarily put up in New Bern for linemen rodeo

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – If you’re driving through New Bern, you may notice new power poles near the traffic circle on Broad Street.

Linemen in the city of New Bern said these are just temporary.

The city of New Bern is placing power poles up for the NC Association of Municipal Electric Systems Linemen Rodeo.

Linemen from all across North Carolina are coming to New Bern on May 18th for the competition. It’s purpose is to practice safety techniques while having fun.

“It’s a big safety thing,” said Mike Harber, Crew Leader for the city of New Bern. “It teaches a lot of safety, a lot of training involved in what they’re doing. And it gives linemen across the state a chance to compete against each other and meet each other.”

The linemen will compete in five different events.

The linemen rodeo is open to the public, and starts at 8:30 Thursday, May 18th, at the end of Broad Street.

Harber said the power poles will come down immediately after the event.