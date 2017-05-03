Pepsi celebrates founder’s 150th birthday

Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Pepsi founder Caleb Bradham’s 150th birthday!

He was born on May 27th, 1867.

At the Birth Place of Pepsi in downtown New Bern, balloons and billboards mark the occasion. The public is even invited to view Bradham’s original recipe book.

The crisp, smooth, and refreshing cola was created in 1893 in historical downtown New Bern and introduced as Brad’s Drink. It was renamed as Pepsi-Cola on August 28, 1898, and then as Pepsi in 1961.

The celebration goes on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

